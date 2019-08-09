2.4 billion shsNeeded to maintain evicted street kids

By Prossy kisakye.

Gender ministry needs shs 2.4 billion to maintain the group of street children evicted from the Kampala streets on the ongoing operation.

This was revealed by the state minister for youth and children affairs Florence Nakiwala.

She said that the operation needed shs 3.4 billion but government released only one billion.

623 children have been evicted so far and are kept in private homes though the responsibility of protecting and providing daily needs lies in hands of gender ministry.

Nakiwala said that they urgently need the 2.4 billion shs to maintain them were they are and also continue with the operation.