1st Lady warns unlicensed and sub-standard teacher training institutions

By Damali Mukhaye.

The minister of education Janet KatahaMuseveni has warned all the private teacher’s institutions that are operating below the standards and without license as they face closure.

Speaking during the release of 2018 grade III examinations at the office of the president, Kataha says that she has received complaints that there are some private colleges training teachers when they do not meet the standards while others are operating without licenses.

She says that her ministry is going to look out for those institutions and make sure that they do not operate because they are producing half begged teachers.

She has also warned that her ministry will not tolerate those colleges that are operating with less than 100 students since majority of those college benefit from tuition paid by students.

She urged all institution across the country to have a favourable environment for their students