1st lady vows to find the people who set St Bernard Manya SS dormitory ablaze

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The minister of education and sports Janet Museveni has vowed to search and find the people who set the dormitory at St Bernard Manya SS on fire.

She made the remarks after visiting the school in Rakai where 11 students were killed in the inferno suspected to have been set by some students who had been suspended.

The minister said while the suspected criminals behind this heinous crime may think they will run away, they will have to pay .

She urged parents to play their role to ensure proper upbringing of their children.

According to the police preliminary investigations arsonists locked the dormitory’s main door with padlocks before setting it on fire.

Eight people including teachers and students of the school have since been apprehended to help with investigations.