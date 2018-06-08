1st lady contributes 30M to the Ngamba Chimpanzee endowment Fund

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The first lady and minister of education and sports Janet Museveni has contributed 30M shillings to the Ngamba Chimpanzee endowment Fund

This was during the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary’s 20th anniversary celebration dinner held in kampala last evening.

Speaking at the event, Museveni called on all citizens of Uganda and partners to actively participate in the conservation of Uganda’s wildlife

She further underscored the importance of educating the young generation about the country’s wildlife and conservation, arguing that through this , they will be duty bound to protect the species.

Speaking at the same event , the minister for Tourism wildlife and Antiquities , emphasized the need to protect forests which are the natural habitats for chimpanzees.

The celebration was under the theme “Journey of a million miles”