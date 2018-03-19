1st 100 days report for FDC’s Amuriat

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Forum for Democratic Change Party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi has today released a report of his 100 days in Presidency.

Among the achievements is, registering new members, including former Makerere Lecturer and activists Dr. Stellah Nyanzi, Former Rwampala MP Vincent Kyamadidi and Former Lugazi Mayor John Bosco Aseya amang others.

Oboi has also revealed that 500,000 party cards have been sold to the different party branches.

The function held at their Headquarters in Najjanankumbi this afternoon was attended by top party leaders, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, Dan Malcom Matsiko former party presidential candidate, Ingrid Turinawe and Kyambogo University and Makerere guild Presidents elect German Amanya and Papa Were Salim respectively.