19 pilgrims with cholera signs isolated

By Joseph Kato.

A total of 19 pilgrims suspected to be cholera patients have been put under under surveillance at Naguru hospital.

According to Dr John Baptist Waniaye, the commissioner for emergency medical services at ministry of health, the pilgrims had acute diarrhea and were referred to Naguru hospital for specialized examination and treatment to establish whether their condition was a result of cholera or not.

Waniaye says one of the patients from Budaka presented a unique condition while others had acute diarrhea.

He adds that the emergency team managed to save the life of a girl who had drowned at the Catholic shrine.

1,115 pilgrims from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) meanwhile were screened for Ebola.