19 arrested over FGM

By Ivan Ssenabulya

Police in Kween district have arrested 19 people in a joint operation with the army for performing Female Genital Mutilation on girls.

This follows a general Inquiry file opened up, to investigate the vice in the region.

According to Sipi region police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika the operation in Benyini, Kaprolon town councils and Kosil sub-county netted a 50 year old woman.

50 year Cherop Irene is said to be a known performer of the illegal act in the district.

This comes after a newspaper report that revealed that 100 girls were cut in December, last year in Kwen district.

FGM was made a crime in Uganda in 2010, under the prohibition of FGM act and it attracts a maximum sentence of 10 years for committing the act and 7 years for abetting it.