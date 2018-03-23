14 new appointed judges to be sworn-in today

By Ruth Anderah.

14 newly appointed Judges of the High Court and Court of Appeal are to be sworn-in this afternoon instate house Entebbe.

The Judges to sworn-in today on Court of Appeal bench are; Justice Christopher Madrama, who was working as a commercial court Judge, Justice Stephen Musota, head of High Court Civil division,Justice Percy Tuhaise, who was a judge international division of the High Court and Justice Ezekiel Muhanguzi who recently retired as a high court judge upon clocking 65 years of age.

Those appointed to the High Court bench include chief registrar Paul Gadenyawolimbwa, deputy registrar Joyce Kavuma,Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya deputy registrar who is also a secretary to the on-going commission of inquiry into land matters, Alex ajiji,Deputy registrar High Court, Tadeo Asiimwe Deputy registrar Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court and Emmanuel Baguma Deputy registrar High Court Civil division.

Others to the High Court bench are High Court advocates Musa Sekaana and Richard Wabwire, Jane Francis Abodo,state attorney from DPP’s office and cornelia sabiiti, the former executive director of the public procurement and disposal of public Assets Authority PPDA.