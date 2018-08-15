100 billion for maize not viable

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Members of Parliament have challenged government on the viability of Shs 100 billion earmarked for stabilizing maize prices in Uganda.

Speaking during yesterday’s plenary session, Kasanda North Member of Parliament Patrick Nsamba said it was irrational for government to provide money for lending, yet the issue is not lack of money to buy maize, but how to handle a bumper harvest.

He said the only way to solve this problem is for government to establish a center where all excess grain can be kept.