BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

A new report by Makerere University Lung Institute has shown than 10% of Ugandans are suffering from asthma a respiratory disease which affects both the young and old.

Releasing the report today Dr Simon Walusimbi a research scientist at Makerere University said Biomass and air pollution is the greatest cause of asthma.

According to statistics Asthma contributes to about 2% of deaths in the country.