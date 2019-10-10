Ugandan First Black Woman to Visit all Countries Around the World

Ugandan Jessica Nabongo has become the first black woman to visit all 195 countries in the world.

Nabongo, whose Ugandan parents emigrated to the United States, was born in the Detroit City of Michigan state. She uses both her Ugandan and American passports.

Having started travelling at the age of six, Nabongo who is now 34, made history on Sunday when she arrived in the last country on her list, Seychelles.

The travel entrepreneur uses her Instagram account to share her experience and tip her followers who have a desire to venture out of their comfort zones.

Nabongo, who travelled to Seychelles with over 50 friends and family, took to social media to thank her community of followers.

‘‘So much to say but for now I will just say thank you to this entire community for all of your support. This was our journey and thanks to all of you who came along for the ride!!’‘

Nabongo only decided to take on the goal of visiting all the countries in the world in 2017. At the time, she had travelled to 60 countries.She has consequently visited 135 countries in just two and a half years.

