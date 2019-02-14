Real estate developers – Ugandan prefer renting houses in city suburbs

By Moses Ndhaye.

Real estate developers in Uganda says tenants in Uganda are now preferring to rent houses in city suburbs than renting in the prime residential areas such as Kololo Naguru and Nakasero.

The Managing director Knight Frank Judy Rugasira while releasing the sector performance report for the last six month says the tenants are now opting accommodation in these areas because the prices are lower and the quality of the stock of houses available is newer similar to those in the prime residential areas.

She says, in fact most of the tenants opting for this are good caliber people in middle income class .

She says this has registered a decline of 5% from 86% to 81% in occupancy rate for the prime residential areas.