Man Fined UGX 600,000 for Abusing Own Son

Kaliro court Grade one Magistrate, Wilberforce Egessa has fined a 29-year-old man, to a tune of UGX 600,000 Uganda shillings for abusing the rights of his 4-years old son.

The culprit, Soul Mukunya a resident of Namuningi village in Kisinda sub-county was found guilty of committing the offence on July 31st this year.

Court heard that the culprit burnt and beat up the minor for allegedly eating a leftover piece of fish from the saucepan after dinner.

The Magistrate consequently asked the culprit to either serve four years or pay a fine of UGX 600 000 for the offence committed.

