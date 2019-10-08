Lyantonde Teacher Hunted for Stealing UPE Funds

Police and education authorities in Lyantonde district are hunting for a primary school teacher for reportedly stealing school UPE funds.

Fred Mbarebaki, the head teacher of Lwamawungu Primary School in Lyantonde Rural Sub County, in Lyantonde district is being hunted for making away with a undisclosed amount of UPE funds.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Mbarebaki who is currently on the run withdrew the money from the school account on the 27th September a day after the Ministry of Education and Sports had deposited the money to the school accounts.

Hebert Bachenga, the acting District Education Officer notes that he received reliable information from the school authorities that the head teacher had spent weeks without reporting to school which had sparked tension at the school.

He continued to note of his shock to find the school on Monday this week short of basic requirements like chalk during his routine school status visits.

Bachenga added that he was dismayed to find out that the school bank account was empty on ordering for the school’s bank statement. This prompted him to immediately report the matter to police.

Paul Kangave, the southern regional Police Spokesperson has confirmed the incident and provided reassurances that police investigations into the matter have kicked off.

Kangave has however, cautioned school head teachers against mismanagement of school funds noting that they risk arraignment and being prosecuted.

Also Lyantonde district chairperson, Fred Muhangi has asked the education authorities and sub county chiefs to always ensure that they make regular audit in all government aided schools to check on how government funds are utilized to avoid such cases.

Efforts to reach Mbarebaki, the head teacher were futile as his known telephone contacts were unreachable.

Written by Malik Fahad