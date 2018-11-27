Young girls on contraceptive warned

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Ministry of Health has warned that girls below the age of 18 that use contraceptives are at risk of developing cervical cancer and other serious complications.

22 percent of adolescents have ever had sexual intercourse yet 25% of them aged 15-19 years are pregnant or already mothers,

According to the MOH Senior Gynecology Consultant Dr. Placid Mihayo says 10 percent of the sexually active adolescents aged 15- 19 years had their first sexual encounter before age 15.

He adds that many of them tend to use contraceptives as a method of preventing early pregnancies and end up developing cervical cancers.

However, Rd. Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services calls on parents, stakeholders and schools to advocate for sex before marriage campaign among adolescent girls in order to prevent them from acquiring dangerous diseases.