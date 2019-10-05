Use of contraceptives increases among Ugandan couples

By Damali Mukhaye.

The ministry of health has reported an increase in the use family planning services during the financial year 2018/2019.

According to the health sector review report approved by Minister Dr. Jane Aceng, there was a 27% increase in the couple’s use of contraceptives across the country.

It further reveals that emergency contraceptives were the most used by the couples followed by female condoms, intrauterine device, injectables and male condoms among others.

Vasectomy was the least used form of contraceptives among couples across the country.

The report also notes that Antenatal care coverage for the recommended four visits by world health organization also increased by 11% last year to 42% respectively.

The visits were highest in the districts of Moyo at 80.6%, Adjumani 70.5% and Kotido 68.4%.