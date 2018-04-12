URA warn against fake and dangerous cigarettes on the market

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Uganda Revenue Authority has cautioned the public on the fake and dangerous cigarettes on the market.

The tax body says for most of the smuggled cigarettes their quality cannot be guaranteed and could be dangerous for public consumption.

URA deputy commissioner in charge of customs and enforcement Agnes Nabwire has cautioned traders and consumers to look out for the genuine features ad quality marks on the cigarettes.

This comes as after URA impounding smuggled super match cigarettes from neighboring Kenya at a store in Kisasi, a Kampala suburb.