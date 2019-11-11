Unknown thugs invade Kagadi hospital, steal 10 computers

By Alex Tumuhimbise

Police in Kagadi District are investigating the circumstances under which unidentified thugs invaded Kagadi District general hospital and took off with several computers and other electronic gadgets.

Kagadi hospital administrator Simon Peter Tumusiime, says the hospital’s 10 computers, a projector, two power backups and laboratory equipment were stolen.

He adds that they are conducting investigations to establish if other properties are missing.

The Officer in Charge Kagadi Central Police Station Hadali Kosayi says they have arrested three suspects in connection with the said robbery after thieves also stormed African Rural University in Kagadi town council and made off with several valuables.