Uk Injects £28m in Karamoja Nutrition

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Government has welcomed a 23m pound UK investment in the Karamoja nutrition project.

The Karamoja Nutrition Programme, funded by UK aid, United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Programme, was launched to ensure children and mothers across the region receive quality health and nutrition services.

The Karamojja Affairs Minister John Byabagambi, has asked all leaders in the region to own the programme for the good of their people.

He says the programme is intended to support over 100,000 malnourished children under the age of 5.

Figures show that 84% of people in Karamoja are unable to afford a nutritious daily diet, 45% of households having limited access to food, among other challenges.