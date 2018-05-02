Uganda Medical Association respond to accusations by the President

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The Uganda Medical Association has defended its recent nationwide strike maintaining that it was lawful.

This is in response to President Yoweri Museveni’s remarks during national Labor Day celebrations in Sembabule yesterday, where he accused the medical doctors of trying to blackmail government by laying down their tools.

He accused them of bad behavior and selfishness, saying those who incited this strike are enemies of the people.

However speaking to KFM, the association’s president Dr Ekwaro Obuku says instead,it is government that is trying to blackmail the people,saying professional bodies should be allowed to handle such alleged misconduct without interference.