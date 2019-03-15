TB is curable if treated Early

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Medical practitioners have asked people with persistent cough for more than two weeks to seek medical attention if they are to prevent and cure Tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a bacterial disease which most often affects the lungs and usually spreads from one person to person through the air.

The acting assistant commissioner in-charge of national tuberculosis and leprosy, Dr Stavia Turyahabwe warns that those who delay to go for medication will die soon.

She says patients who start medication soon after detection, chances of curing are higher.