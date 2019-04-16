Suspected Crimean – Congo Hemorrhagic fever cases increase in Jinja

BY MOSES OKEYA.

Health Authorities in Jinja District have said that the number of suspected cases of the Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic fever has increased in the area.

The Jinja District Health Officer, Dr Peter Dyogo Nantamu the number of the suspected cases had by this morning risen from 11 to 13.

These, he says are admitted in a temporary isolation unit at Butagaya Health Center III in Butagaya Sub County.

This follows the death of a 32 year old resident of Kasenyi parish, Katabi Sub county in Wakiso district on April 11 after developing symptoms similar to those of the Cremian fever.

Health officials say majority of the patients are relatives of the deceased.

The Acting Director General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr Henry Mwebesa, has dismissed reports of an Ebola outbreak, saying the samples obtained from the deceased that were taken to the Uganda Virus Research institute have tested positive.

According to WHO, the disease is caused by tick-borne virus.

It is transmitted by tick bites, contact with infected animal blood or tissues, and person-to person transmission via blood, body fluids and semen.