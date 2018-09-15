Specialized doctors in Uganda reducing

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The ministry of health has expressed concern over the reducing number of specialized doctors in Uganda.

This comes at the time when Uganda is experecing an exodus of senior consultant doctors to others countries seeking for greener pasture.

Speaking during the launch of UCU School of medicine, the minister for health doctor Jane Ruth Achang said that regardless of increase in medical doctors and medical schools, those specializing in certain disease are still minimum.

She said that new medical school should establish special courses to produce specialized doctors who will improve Uganda’s ailing health sector.