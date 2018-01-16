Registration for Wakiso mosquito net recipients ends today

By Shamim Nateebwa

The massive registration for people who wish to receive free Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Mosquito Nets in Kampala and Wakiso districts ends today.

The four-day exercise is intended to ease distribution which starts in the 2nd week of February with one net to be given for 2 persons in each home stead.

According to the Ministry of health spokesperson Vivian Sserwanja, to be registered one must have a National Identity card.

Over 3.2 million treated mosquito nets will be distributed in both Kampala and Wakiso district.

According to the Ministry of Health Assistant Commissioner for Disease Control Dr. Allan Luta, the number of people affected by malaria ever since the distribution of free mosquito nets commenced has reduced from 46% in 2014 to 19% in 2017.

However, according to the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) report, although malaria case incidence has fallen globally since 2010, the rate of decline has stalled and even reversed in some regions since 2014.

The WHO says African Region continues to account for about 90% of malaria cases and deaths worldwide.