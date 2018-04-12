Pr Bugembe asks gov’t to support street kids

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Government has been asked to offer more support and empower local organizations supporting street children in the country.

According to Pastor William Bugembe, government should not only focus on strategies to take these children off the streets but also partner with these organizations that have more experience dealing with these children.

Pastor Bugembe adds that for these children to be fully taken off the streets there is need to first look at and address the factors bringing them on the streets.

He is now recommending for counseling services and paying more attention to their feelings if they are to achieve their full potential.