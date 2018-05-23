Poor transportation of animals undermines quality product

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Poor transportation of animals undermines the quality of their products.

This comes from the world animal Protection, a body that seeks to end suffering and cruelty meted on animals.

The organization’s humane and sustainable agriculture campaigns manager for World Animal Protection, Africa office Dr Victor Yamo said it is disappointing to see animals bundled up on trucks and sometimes end up being injured

He says this not only violates animal’s freedoms but also undermines the quality of their meat and other products due to release of chemicals to deal with the mental distress as he explains