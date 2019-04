By Shamim Nateebwa.

The ministry of health says pharmacists and health workers that sale antibiotics and other strong drugs to people without doctors’ prescriptions are to be arrested.

According to the ministry’s permanent secretary ministry of health, Doctor Diana Atwine,the operation is meant to address disease resistance to antibiotics.

Antimicrobial resistance globally contributes to 700,000 deaths annually and it’s projected to rise to 10 million by 2050 if no action is taken.