People living with HIV call for more funding for prevention programs

By Ritsh Kemigisa

People Living with HIV/AIDS have renewed calls on government to consider increasing funding for HIV/AIDS prevention programmes in the 2018/19 budget if the fight against the scourge is to be sustained.

The call has been made by Margaret Happy, the advocacy officer at the International Community of Women Living with HIV/AIDS.

Happy says that Uganda has been relying heavily on donor support for the implementation of HIV control programmes which raises serious questions about sustainability.

She adds that the small budget towards HIV prevention and treatment has led to persistent drug stock outs which undermines the impact of treatment expansion.