By Sam Ssebuliba.
National Hospital, Kenya’s largest referral hospital has suspended four medics the neurosurgeon, the ward nurse, theatre receiving nurse, and the anesthetist after a patient was wrongly operated on.
The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer CEO Lily Koros last evening confirmed the suspension of the hospital workers. According to Kenya’s standard media, Kenyatta Two patients were wheeled into the hospital on Sunday, both unconscious. Reports indicate that one was in need of nursing and medication to heal a trauma swelling in his head while the second had a blood clot in his brain.
Following a mix-up in tagging, the doctors operated on the patient with the head injury, only to discover hours into the surgery that the patient they were working on had no clot in his brain.
According to a statement by the hospital, the patient who was mistakenly operated on is in a stable condition
.