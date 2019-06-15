Over 70 people followed for interacting with Ebola victims

BY LILIAN NAMAGEMBE

Atleast 78 people are currently being followed up by the ministry of Health following their earlier contact with the confirmed Ebola victims.

Three people have since tested positive for Ebola, two of whom passed on earlier.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng the Health minister said these will be followed up for the next 21 days warning that the country is still at very high risk given the porous borders and hence the need to reduce infections

“Right now in Uganda, there is only one Ebola suspect in isolation. Two were tested and turned negative and are out of our isolation area. We only have one whose sample is now at UVRI,” the minister added.

The ministry also received two multipurpose vehicles given by the WHO together with the Irish government to enhance capacity and response to the current outbreak.

Uganda has been on high alert ever since the Ebola break out was confirmed on Tuesday this week in the western district of Kasese after a year of the hemorrhagic fever ravaging neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.