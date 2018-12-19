Over 2000 health workers vaccinated for Ebola

By Shamim Natebwa.

The ministry of health has reechoed that Uganda is Ebola free. Speaking at the media Engagement on Ebola update at Golf course Hotel the health Minister Doctor Jane Ruth Aceng that Currently on Ebola case has so far been reported in the country and all the 350 suspected cases reported detected negative with more than 2000 front line health workers in the 7 high risk DR Congo boarder districts including Kasese, Bindibugyo, Ntoroko,and others have been fully vaccinated.

Doctor Aceng has cautioned journalists from declaring disease outbreaks in the country before being confirmed by the ministry that puts lives of the public on tension.

Media has been asked to always respect the incubation period of confirming the disease which is between 2 to 21 days.