Only 10% of funds required for cancer machines is available

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Rotary Uganda says only 10 % of the 18 billion shillings required for the procurement of two fully facilitated Linear accelerator cancer machines is available.

The revelation has been made by the chairperson, Rotary Cancer run, Richard Karungi while addressing journalists at Mengo hospital ahead of this year’s cancer run scheduled for 25th August 2019.

Karungi noted that for the 8 years of the cancer run since 2012, they have managed to build the Mengo Rotary Blood Bank facility, the centenary Bank cancer center at Nsambya hospital, and saved about 1.8 billion shillings.

Prior to the cancer run, Mengo hospital will next week on Thursday 22nd August offer free cervical cancer screening to the public along with screening of survival cancer.