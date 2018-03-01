One million women to get training on ho to make reusable pads

By Benjamin Jumbe

More Ugandan vulnerable women and girls will soon be able to increase their household incomes and stay in school respectively.

This follows the launch of a women empowerment program by Step 30 an international organisation which is partnering with some local ones in training girls and mothers in rural and poor communities in making reusable sanitary pads.

Speaking at the launch of a project code named Love Binti, the organisation’s deputy Secretary General Elle Yang said it is targeting to train one million women in the next one year in making reusable pads which will help them improve their incomes.

She adds that to provide the initial market, the pads will be bought by the organisations and given out to vulnerable women and girls like those in refugee camps.