Officials in the WFP food poisoning incident to be held accountable

By Juliet Nalwooga.

Police has vowed to hold accountable any official who will be found to be behind the World Program food Poisoning scandal in Amudat and Napak district if it is established that the food had poisonous bacteria.

The Red Cross society has so far confirmed the death four people while 100 victims have been discharged from Lotome health center three.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they have already sent samples of blood, Urine and food leftovers of six survivors to the government analytical laboratory for examination.

Enanga adds that they are yet to establish whether the entire food donation from Turkey was affected.

World Food program has since suspended food distribution in the region with the body working with Ugandan authorities to establish the cause of the suspected food poisoning.