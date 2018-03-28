No ARVs in Busia district health centers

By David Musengeri

People living with HIV/AIDs in Busia district have expressed worry over lack of anti-retroviral drugs in health centers.

Hillary Ogwero, the chairperson of Busia Network of people living with HIV/AIDS has told Daily Monitor that since December last year, health workers at various centers have been advising them to buy Ceptrine from private clinics.

Ogwero says at one point they were given expired drugs and now appeals to the National Forum for People living with HIV/AIDS to come to their rescue before the situation runs out of control.

The District Health Officer Dr. Robert Atuta confirms the stock out of drugs including Ceptrine, Dapsom, ABC and 3TC, but provides no immediate solution to the problem.