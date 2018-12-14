By Ssebuliba Samuel.

A new report released by world health organization and UNICEF has showed that nearly 30 million babies are born premature.

According the UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Omar Abdi, millions premature are dying every year because they simply do not receive the quality.

The report dubbed Survive and Thrive show that that among the newborn babies most at risk of death and disability are those with complications from prematurity.

However the report show that the financial and psychological toll on their families can have detrimental effects on their cognitive, linguistic and emotional development.

In 2017, 2.5 million newborns died, mostly from preventable causes,almost two-thirds of babies who die were born premature.

The report shows that 68 per cent of newborn deaths could be averted by 2030 with simple fixes such as exclusive breastfeeding; skin-to-skin contact between the mother and the baby, medicines and essential equipment; and access to clean, well-equipped health facilities