Nakaseke hospital operates without an incinerator, MPs told

By Dan Wandera

Members of Parliament on the committee on health have expressed shock about the open medical waste burning at Nakaseke hospital due to lack of an incinerator.

Nakaseke which is part of Luweero Triangle, was the epicenter of the five-year guerrilla war that ushered the NRM government into power in 1986 and the area has for a long time , generously contributing to his vote pool and electing ruling party representatives at various levels.

Nakaseke Hospital Administrator, David Ssemakula has told the MPs that the hospital has not had an incinerator for about 30 years with management now burning the medical waste in the open air after the contract of a firm that was handling waste disposal expired two months ago.

The Parliament Health Committee that was dispatched to Nakaseke District by the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga on a fact finding mission about the Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic fever was further shocked when the medical staff revealed that the sterilizer machine worth Shs1bn installed at the theatre after the hospital renovation works in 2016 has since failed to work.

The MPs including Nakaseke South’s Paul Lutamaguzi and the Nakaseke District Woman MP Sarah Najjuma have promised to have the matter raised on the floor of the House.