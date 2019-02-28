MP petitions parliament over sale of Hepatitis B vaccine

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Mubende Municipality Member of Parliament Tonny Ssemuli has petitioned parliament over the continued sale of Hepatitis B vaccines to residents in the district yet they are meant to be free.

Last year, the Ministry of Health rolled out Hepatitis B vaccination to high burdened districts identified including Mubende as it moves to combat the disease affecting over 1 million people in the country.

Government said the vaccine is free of charge but according to Ssemuli who raised on a matter of national importance says in Mubende; residents have to part with some money to be vaccinated.

In response, the State Minister of Health for General Duties Sarah Opendi has promised to investigate the matter.