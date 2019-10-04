MP decries poor state of Mparo Health Center

By Ritah Kemigisa

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the ministry of health officials to visit Mparo health center IV in Rukiga district which is said to be in a sorry state and take appropriate action.

The directive follows a matter of national importance raised by Rukiga district woman MP Caroline Muhwezi about the deplorable state of the health facility found in Rwamucuucu sub-county.

Kamusiime told Parliament that the health facility needs urgent renovation, adding that patients using it are at risk or acquiring more infections.

This prompted Speaker Kadaga to direct the minister of health in charge of general duties Sarah Opendi to visit the facility and take appropriate action.