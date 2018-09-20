MOH to roll out sickle cell screening for school going children.

By Shamim Nateebwa.

In a move meant to scale up the fight against sickle cell anemia in Uganda, the ministry of health is to roll out screening and sensitizing of secondary school students on how to prevent the disease.

Dr.Charles Kiyaga a senior lab technician at Central Republic Health Laboratories says 30% of the members of the general public have sickle cell traits in their blood, so screening young adults prevent having babies born with the cell disease.

DrKiyagaappeals to government to ensure availability of sickle cell drugs in health facilities to increase access to treatment.

The campaign will start from Buganda region