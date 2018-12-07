MoH tasked to explain new cancer fees

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament has directed the Ministry of Health explain the recent decision by the Board of Uganda Cancer Institute Shs 300,000 from patients seeking radiotherapy treatment.

The directive by the speaker Rebecca Kadaga followed a complaint raised by Kapelebyong County MP Julius Ochen who questioned the motive behind the new charges.

According to the 30th October 2018 memo issued by the Institute patients on private arrangement would part with Shs 500,000 while international patients will be charged USD 2,000 approximately Shs 7,467,833 M