MOH signs 165M USD dollar grant

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Ministry of Health has today signed Result based Financing (RBF) grant agreements worth 165 M Dollar with 51 districts under the phase two of the Uganda Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health Services Improvement Project

Speaking at the signing workshop, the Health Minster Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the main objective of the project is to improve utilization of Health services with a focus on Reproductive Maternal Newborn care and adolescents health in target districts.

The primary project beneficiaries are women of child bearing age, adolescents and children under five who should benefit from a package of high quality and cost-effective interventions

The estimated annual budget for the RBF payments for the 51 districts is bout UGX 36billion.

According to the project coordinator at the health ministry John Ssengendo, startup grants amounting to Shs 2 billion have been transferred to 322 health facilities in Kampala City Council Authority, 27 local governments and nine municipalities.