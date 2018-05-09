MOH sets up task force to respond to Ebola outbreak in neighboring DRC

By Shamim Nateebwa.

Government has set up a national task force to respond to the Ebola outbreak reported in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Health officials have confirmed two cases of the virus and 17 deaths in the town of Bikoro.

According to state health minister Sarah Opendi, thetask force comprising various specialists sits this afternoon to come up with precautionary measures to stop the deadly disease from spreading into Uganda.

She adds though, that Uganda has over the years built adequate expertise in dealing with such infectious out breaks.

In 2000, an outbreak of Ebola in Gulu killed 224 people and infected 425.

Among the dead was Dr Matthew Lukwiya who was at the time heading St Mary’s Hospital, Lacor.