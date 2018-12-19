MOH Permanent Secretary defended her proposal to have private hospitals charged for blood

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine has defended her proposal to have private hospitals charged for blood

It follows sharp criticism of the Permanent Secretary’s proposal made at a handover ceremony of a blood donation van to Mengo Hospital.

Now speaking to KfmDr Diana said the proposal was done in good faith arguing that the private hospitals continue collecting free processed blood but sell it to patients claiming the payment is for “processing fees”.

She admitted that it is not easy at the moment to crack the whip on facilities charging hence the need to find ways of ensuring that Ugandans in need of blood can access it

Some people have expressed fear that once such a proposal is approved, the private hospitals will pass on the fees to patients