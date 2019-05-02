MOH impounds 981 boxes of govt fake and counterfeit drugs

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The ministry of health in conjunction with police and national drug authority have impounded over 900 boxes and arrested over 30 people who were selling government drugs in private drug shops fake and counterfeit drugs to Ugandans.

Addressing journalists at media center, the minister of health Ruth Aceng says they conducted the operation in Eastern Uganda and Kampala where at least 83 drug shops that were selling fake drugs and government drugs have been closed down.

33 people have also been arrested over the same and are yet to be prosecuted for selling fake drugs to Ugandans.

She notes that out of the 981 boxes that were impounded, 165 are government drug intended for public health whole over 800 boxes were sub-standard drugs.

She warned the public to desist from buying medicine from hawkers and report any case of suspected individuals selling government drugs.