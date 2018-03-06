MOH denies abandoning nodding disease patients in Northern Uganda

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The ministry of health has dismissed claims that government has abandoned nodding disease patients in Northern Uganda.

It follows concerns raised over continued suffering of a number of children in Northern Uganda and continued loss of lives due to the disease.

Addressing journalists, the minister of Health Ruth Aceng said the Ministry of Health in collaboration with partners have conducted over 14 studies into the nodding syndrome which have guided the implementation of the interventions that are currently being undertaken.

She revealed that there is a current running research being undertaken by experts from MakerereUniversity, Mulago hospital, Oxford University i and Ministryof Health called the“Doxycycline and Nodding syndrome” studyaimedatfinding treatment and understanding the mechanism of the disease progression.

She further revealed that results of this study are expected in 2019/2020.

The ministry of health has stated that 137 people have died due to nodding disease.