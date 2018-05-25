MoH clarifies on media reports about stock out of Septrin in the country

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Ministry of health has come out to clarify on the stock out of Septrin in the country.

The media has been awash with various reports on the ‘Stock out of Septrin which is being used in treatment ofHIV.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Director Health services represented by Dr Charles Olaro said while appropriate funds were allocated for the procurement of HIV prevention and treatment commodities, Septrin inclusive, there were challenges with the lead time from manufacture to delivery which has resulted into the stock out.

He gives assurance that by July 2018, the supply of Septrin will be fully restored and distributed to all health facilities affected by the shortages however advising HIV patients in the meantime to obtain the drug from alternative sources.