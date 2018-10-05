MOE disqualifies 100 students from nursing & midwifery courses

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Ministry of Education has disqualified 100 students from nursing and midwifery courses over forgery of documents and failure to raise minimum entry requirements.

Speaking to KFM, the commissioner Business, Technical, Vocational Education and Training at ministry Safinaw Kisu Museene says a verification exercise they embarked on Monday to streamline this sector ends today.

She says they have established that at least 100 students either forged their academic papers or do not have the required qualifications and are going to be discontinued.

Museene adds that these are to be transferred to other technical institutions that suit their academic qualifications.