Ministry of health airlifts measles vaccines

By Ritah Kemigisa & Cissy Makumbi



The ministry of health has airlifted vaccines for Measles–Rubella and polio immunization to districts that have experienced stock outs.

The ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says the vaccines have been delivered in the districts of Masaka, Mbarara, Gulu, kabarole and Kiryadango where large numbers of persons seeking for immunization were registered.

This comes as the five-day mass immunization campaign of children below 15 years comes to an end today.

The campaign to immunize 18 million children against measles and rubella, which amounts to 43% of the country’s population started on Wednesday.

The first three days of immunization were carried out in school while the last two days have been in communities.

The ministry has asked parents to wait at all immunization in their communities today.

Meanwhile in Lira district, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces has joined Ministry of Health in the ongoing mass immunization against Rubella Measles and Polio.

Brig Stephen Mugerwa, Fifth Division Commander, says the army’s medical team is working jointly with the district medical teams to ensure that all children within the age bracket have been immunized.

The UPDF team immunized children of Saint Gracious Nursery and primary school, Lira Army Nursery and Primary school and St Stephen Nursery School.

Fifth Division PRO Lt Hassan Kato, says a healthy population is crucial to National security and development.