Minister Muluuri Mukasa commends Rotary for helping improve the health sector

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

The public service minister who also doubles as the Budyebo county Member of parliament Wilson Muruuli Mukasa has commended Rotary Club Uganda, for its efforts in helping government improve the health sector.

He said this while launching a three day medical camp at Nakayonza health Center 111 in Nakasongola district where they renovated and equipped the facility with water and solar services.

He however asked the organization to consider improving the education sector also, adding a lot still remains.

The president of the rotary club of Lugogo Mango tree Eng. Francis Alul said this was done in honor of this year’s family health day.

Health camps to be held countrywide.